몰도바 레우 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 25.972 today, reflecting a 0.384% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.943% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 25.974 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 25.313 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.747% increase in value.