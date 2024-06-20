몰도바 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 925.326 today, reflecting a 0.477% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.665% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 925.634 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 915.653 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.747% increase in value.