몰도바 레우 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 헝가리 포린트 is currently 20.872 today, reflecting a 0.632% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 21.042 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 20.551 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.863% increase in value.