몰도바 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 234.988 today, reflecting a 0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.639% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 235.443 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 229.434 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.197% increase in value.