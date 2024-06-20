몰도바 레우 ~ 캐나다 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 ~ 캐나다 달러 is currently 0.077 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.670% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 ~ 캐나다 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.078 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.077 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.717% increase in value.