몰도바 레우 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 0.763 today, reflecting a 0.418% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.585% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 0.768 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.756 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.