몰도바 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 4.711 today, reflecting a 0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 4.721 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.666 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.714% increase in value.