몰도바 레우 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 6.614 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.367% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 6.640 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 6.559 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.