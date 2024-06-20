모로코 디르함 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 2,258.680 today, reflecting a -0.551% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.718% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 2,288.030 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2,244.070 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.