모로코 디르함 to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.079 today, reflecting a 0.525% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.763% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.079 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.079 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.