레소토 로티 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 to CFP francs is currently 6.125 today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.934% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 6.183 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.971 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -1.032% decrease in value.