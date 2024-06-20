레소토 로티 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1,408.200 today, reflecting a -0.423% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.669% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1,419.350 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,373.530 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.