레소토 로티 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 699.537 today, reflecting a -0.340% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.810% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 704.455 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 681.376 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.