레소토 로티 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 0.128 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.946% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.131 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.125 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.038% increase in value.