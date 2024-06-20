레소토 로티 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 태국 바트화 is currently 2.031 today, reflecting a -0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.688% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 2.046 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.985 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.549% decrease in value.