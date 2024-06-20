레소토 로티 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 수리남 달러 is currently 1.715 today, reflecting a -1.578% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.132% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 1.751 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.701 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.259% decrease in value.