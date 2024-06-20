레소토 로티 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 러시아 루블로 is currently 4.831 today, reflecting a 3.841% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.231% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.888 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.621 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.608% decrease in value.