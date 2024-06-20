레소토 로티 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 0.223 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.679% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.225 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.218 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.564% increase in value.