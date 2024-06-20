레소토 로티 필리핀 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 필리핀 페소로 is currently 3.252 today, reflecting a -0.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.832% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 필리핀 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.277 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.167 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.502% increase in value.