레소토 로티 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 7.397 today, reflecting a -0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.513% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 7.446 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 7.217 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.507% decrease in value.