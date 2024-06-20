레소토 로티 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 82.475 today, reflecting a -0.946% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 83.704 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 80.636 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -1.563% decrease in value.