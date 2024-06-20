레소토 로티 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 멕시코 페소로 is currently 1.016 today, reflecting a -0.753% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.113% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.028 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.996 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.790% increase in value.