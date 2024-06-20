레소토 로티 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 2.645 today, reflecting a -0.651% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.824% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.666 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.524 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.872% increase in value.