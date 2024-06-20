레소토 로티 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 247.846 today, reflecting a -0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.666% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 249.924 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 241.547 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.