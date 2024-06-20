레소토 로티 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 대한민국 우승 is currently 76.733 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.580% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 77.103 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 74.327 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.561% decrease in value.