레소토 로티 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 4.806 today, reflecting a -0.689% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.498% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 4.863 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.690 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.808% decrease in value.