레소토 로티 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 일본 엔으로 is currently 8.757 today, reflecting a -0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.317% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 8.807 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 8.473 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.540% decrease in value.