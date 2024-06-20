레소토 로티 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 to Icelandic krónas is currently 7.679 today, reflecting a -0.432% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 7.757 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 7.502 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.505% decrease in value.