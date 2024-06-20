레소토 로티 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 헝가리 포린트 is currently 20.448 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.284% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 20.569 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 19.956 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.567% increase in value.