레소토 로티 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 아이티 구르드로 is currently 7.303 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.852% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 7.378 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 7.142 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.627% increase in value.