레소토 로티 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 감비아 달라시스 is currently 3.728 today, reflecting a -0.589% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.127% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 3.765 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.660 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.008% decrease in value.