레소토 로티 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 조지아 라리로 is currently 0.154 today, reflecting a -0.668% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.995% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.158 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.592% decrease in value.