레소토 로티 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 0.124 today, reflecting a -0.586% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.658% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.126 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.121 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.703% increase in value.