레소토 로티 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 230.115 today, reflecting a -0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.613% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 232.224 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 219.967 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.990% increase in value.