레소토 로티 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.181 today, reflecting a -0.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.675% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.182 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.177 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.585% decrease in value.