레소토 로티 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 0.750 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.404% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 0.754 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.734 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.587% decrease in value.