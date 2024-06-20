레소토 로티 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 4.623 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.817% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 4.652 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.510 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.