레소토 로티 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.299 today, reflecting a -1.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.635% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.305 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.290 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.637% decrease in value.