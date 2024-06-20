레소토 로티 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 21.440 today, reflecting a -0.564% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.596% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 21.655 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 20.948 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.521% decrease in value.