레소토 로티 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 알바니아어 레크 is currently 5.171 today, reflecting a -0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 5.215 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.050 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.455% increase in value.