레소토 로티 to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.203 today, reflecting a -0.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.607% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.205 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.198 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.577% decrease in value.