라이베리아 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 131.183 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 131.297 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 131.163 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.082% decrease in value.