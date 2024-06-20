라이베리아 달러 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 우간다 실링 is currently 19.311 today, reflecting a 0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.386% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 19.336 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 19.080 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.