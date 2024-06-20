라이베리아 달러 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.167 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.166 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.