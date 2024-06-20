라이베리아 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 115.345 today, reflecting a -0.557% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.767% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 117.583 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 115.345 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.653% decrease in value.