라이베리아 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a 0.582% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.195% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.595% increase in value.