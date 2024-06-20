라이베리아 달러 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 르완다 프랑 is currently 6.748 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.107% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 6.757 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 6.729 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.174% increase in value.