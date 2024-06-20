라이베리아 달러 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 러시아 루블로 is currently 0.447 today, reflecting a 4.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.241% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.463 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.427 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.973% decrease in value.