라이베리아 달러 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 세르비아 디나르 is currently 0.562 today, reflecting a 0.217% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.512% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 0.566 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.559 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.174% increase in value.