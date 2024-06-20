라이베리아 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.020 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.067% decrease in value.